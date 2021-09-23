Special event: Uhuru rocks C-in-C uniform for first time since 2018 [Photos]

President Kenyatta donned the Red Tunic for special Commander-in-Chief duties at Lamu County.

He arrived on Thursday, September 23 wearing the usual jungle green fatigues and later switched to the Red Tunic.

He was received by Defence Cabinet Secretary Amb Monica Juma and Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi at the Kenya Navy Base, Manda Bay in Lamu County for the Presidential and Regimental Colour Presentation Ceremony.

According to security experts, this is recognized and held in high esteem as the highest accolade a regiment could receive in its life-span as a tribute to the invaluable services and numerous sacrifices it had so far made for the defence of the country.

President Kenyatta also opened the VVIP Lounge at the Manda military airstrip and unveiled a monument.

The monument commemorates the fallen soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty in service of the country.

Kenyatta also officially inaugurated a Trauma Centre at the Kenya Navy Base, Manda Bay in Lamu County. The Centre will provide medical support to both KDF and officers from other multi-agency security teams deployed in the area.

The last time Uhuru wore the special uniform was during the 2018 Jamuhuri Day Celebrations.

During the national celebrations, the trooping of the colour was in honour of the 17th Battalion Kenya Rifles which was based at Nyali Barracks, Mombasa.

The 17 Battalion of the Kenya Rifles relocated to Modika Barracks in Garissa County in 2019.

Popularly known as the Desert Rangers, the battalion was formed as a result of the then Kenya Army Commander’s medium-term modernization program and is the senior-most Unit of the 6th Brigade.