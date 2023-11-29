5 distinct traits that define Kenyan gamers at Naiccon

The unique traits that set Kenyan gamers apart extend far beyond their diverse backgrounds and age groups, creating a vibrant community that captivates attention.

This came to light at the Nairobi Comic Convention (NAICCON) on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Sarit Expo Centre which I had a chance to attend.

As the event unfolded, I immersed myself in the captivating world of Kenyan gamers, interacting with enthusiasts who showcased an unwavering love for gaming.

What became evident was not just their gaming skills but the extent to which they were willing to go to stand out.

Here are five key characteristics that stood out among the gamers present, providing a glimpse into the essence of their community:

Passion

From the event, it was visible that Kenyan gamers are propelled by an unparalleled passion that spans across age groups and backgrounds.

This fervor was palpable at the convention, where the sheer number of attendees and their attention to detail demonstrated a shared dedication to the gaming craft.

Gaming enthusiasts at Carry1st stand at Naiccon Pulse Live Kenya

The event served as a testament to the personal commitment that fuels their gaming experiences and contributes to the broader gaming landscape in Kenya.

Diversity, discipline, and inclusivity

The diversity within the Kenyan gaming community is a striking aspect, bringing together individuals from different walks of life. What's equally remarkable is the discipline exhibited in their approach to gaming.

Whether engaging in competitive esports or exploring casual gaming realms, the commitment to fair play and sportsmanship shone through, fostering an inclusive and respectful gaming environment.

Innovative creativity

Kenyan gamers showcased their creativity through their craft, with a growing number of local game developers crafting culturally relevant games.

This creativity extended to the costumes and presentations at the convention, where gamers expressed their unique identities. The event highlighted the innovative spirit that defines the Kenyan gaming landscape.

Collaborative spirit

Known for their easygoing nature and collaborative spirit, Kenyan gamers embrace teamwork and cooperation.

This camaraderie extends beyond individual gaming preferences, creating an atmosphere of friendship and celebration, particularly evident during local gaming events.

Gaming enthusiasts at Carry1st stand at Naiccon Pulse Live Kenya

The convention was a melting pot of interactions, where gamers shared insights and experiences regardless of age, gender, or background.

Determination and hard work

Behind every skilled Kenyan gamer lies a strong work ethic. From honing their gaming skills to actively contributing to the growth of the gaming community through events and initiatives, Kenyan gamers approach their passion with a determination to succeed.

This commitment was vividly on display at the convention, where competing gamers gave their all to emerge victorious in various games.

Bena Wa Malines Entertains Gamers at Naiccon with Carry1st

While exploring the latest in gaming, the spotlight at the Nairobi Comic Convention was stolen by Carry1st, a pioneering mobile gaming platform dedicated to providing African gamers with top-notch, locally relevant content.

The involvement of influencer Bena Wa Malines added an extra layer of excitement as it was humour that had come one on one with gaming enthusiasts.

Bena who is comical in natured tickled attendees at the Supercell stand while they also had an opportunity to interact with him one on one.

Bena Wa Malines interacting with gamers at Carry1st stand at Naiccon Pulse Live Kenya

For both Carry1st and Bena Wa Malines, the event was not merely a promotional opportunity but an immersive experience that reinforced their appreciation for the scale and enthusiasm within the gaming community.

“It was great meeting my fans. At least people appreciate the content I put out there and it's a testament of the genuineness of my fans.

“I think gaming in Kenya is going to be the next big thing, besides, gaming is a good way to handle issues like mental health,” he said.

As gamers engaged with the Supercell stand, they had the chance to experience popular games such as Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, Hay Day, Brawl Stars, and Boom Beach which one can top up at the Carry1st shop.

Dominion Eromosele, Carry1st's Senior Community Manager and Events Lead, expressed the platform's commitment to understanding and meeting the diverse needs and aspirations of the gaming community.

“Our goal is to tell gamers that Carry 1st is a platform they can trust and utilise for everything regarding gaming, we don’t want people to just know about the brand but also trust it as the premium gaming platform in Africa,” he stated.

Dominion Eromosele and Bena Wa Malines with a gamer at Naiccon Pulse Live Kenya

The event served as a catalyst for Carry1st to shape its future endeavors in fostering a gaming environment that truly reasonates with the community it serves.

“We want gamers to know that Carry 1st is here and we are going to invest more into empowering gamers in the ecosystem and letting them know they can trust the Carry 1st brand,” he added.

Carry1st's commitment to enabling local payments for Kenyans further emphasized its dedication to providing an optimal gaming experience.

Gaming enthusiasts at Carry1st stand at Naiccon Pulse Live Kenya

By actively engaging with attendees and gaining valuable insights, Carry1st is poised to continue empowering gamers in the Kenyan ecosystem.