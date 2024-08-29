Backlash as Harambee Starlets picks influencers over players to launch new kit

The Kenyan national women’s football team, Harambee Starlets, has unveiled its brand-new jersey, generating considerable buzz among fans and fashion enthusiasts.

The fresh design was showcased on the Harambee Starlets' official social media page on August 28, featuring a sleek and modern look that aims to inspire both the players and their supporters.

Harambee Starlets' new jersey design & colours

The newly introduced jersey retains the team’s traditional red as the primary colour for the home kit.

Chris Baby and other influencers don Harambee Starlets new kit Pulse Live Kenya

In addition to the classic red, two other versions have been released: a crisp white jersey, and a vibrant green option. The inclusion of these colours gives the team a versatile look for different occasions and matches.

A notable change in the new kits is the absence of a designer logo. Instead, the jerseys prominently display the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) logo, accompanied by an intricate lion print.

Influencers model new Harambee Starlets' new jersey

To launch the new jerseys, Harambee Starlets collaborated with influencers to model the kits, including popular TikToker Chris Baby.

Chris Baby dons Harambee Starlets new kit Pulse Live Kenya

This decision brought the unveiling into the spotlight, attracting attention from various quarters, including football fans and the fashion community.

Despite the intention to generate buzz, the decision to use influencers instead of actual players to unveil the new jerseys has sparked controversy.

Many netizens took to the comment sections of the Harambee Starlets' social media posts to express their dissatisfaction, questioning why the team’s own players were not chosen for the launch.

Backlash as Harambee Starlets choose influencers over players to launch new kit Pulse Live Kenya

Critics argue that showcasing the new kits should have been an opportunity to celebrate the players who represent the country on the pitch.

Several comments tagged Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, urging him to address the issue and ensure that the athletes who play for Harambee Starlets are given the recognition they deserve.

Here are some of the reactions on the post.

Reaction 1: Kipchumba Murkomen why are we not using Starlets players? The men's team used their players for the launch, why not the women's team?

Reaction 2: This money spent on models could have been used to support our actual Starlets. Why engage in small acts of embarrassment?

Reaction 3: Are you not proud of our players? Let’s use the actual athletes who work hard to put Kenya on the map.

Reaction 4: Are these Harambee Starlets players? Are you not proud of your players, Kipchumba Murkomen fix this mess we don't need slay queens infiltrating our sports.

Reaction 5: Using influencers instead of the girls who work tirelessly for Kenya is shameless. And those influencers are shameless too!

Backlash as Harambee Starlets choose influencers over players to launch new kit Pulse Live Kenya

Calls for change & respect for Kenyan female players

The criticism highlights a broader concern about the representation and respect of female players in Kenya.

Fans argue that just like their male counterparts, the women’s team members deserve to be front and center when it comes to major announcements and launches.

The use of influencers has been seen by some as undermining the contributions and hard work of the Harambee Starlets players.