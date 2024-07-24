The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Murkomen's apology & new commitment in Cabinet reshuffle

Lynet Okumu

Kipchumba Murkomen promises a new leaf in Youth Affairs Ministry after controversial tenure.

Former Roads & Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in his office
Former Roads & Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in his office
  • Kipchumba Murkomen faced criticism during his tenure as Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport
  • Despite being dismissed, President William Ruto has nominated Murkomen for a new position within the Cabinet
  • His nomination has been met with mixed reactions from the public

Kipchumba Murkomen, who previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, faced criticism during his tenure.

Some Kenyans were displeased with what they perceived as his bravado and arrogance. His seemingly extravagant lifestyle also drew ire, with accusations that he was misusing public funds to finance his displays.

On July 11, Murkomen was dismissed from his post alongside several colleagues. Despite the public discontent, President William Ruto has now nominated him for a new position within the Cabinet.

Kipchumba Murkomen (Former CS for Roads, Transport and Public Works)
Kipchumba Murkomen (Former CS for Roads, Transport and Public Works) Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads Transport and Public Works) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Education & professional backgrounds of 5 new faces in Ruto's CS nominee list

On July 24, President Ruto proposed Murkomen's return to the Cabinet, albeit in a different role. Murkomen has been nominated to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports. This decision has been met with mixed reactions from the public.

Upon his nomination, Murkomen expressed gratitude to President Ruto and acknowledged the discomfort his previous conduct may have caused. He took to social media to share his reflections and commitments.

"Honoured and grateful to have been nominated by H.E. the President William Ruto as the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports. Thank you, Mr. President, for this incredible opportunity to serve our great nation, Kenya," Murkomen said.

Kipchumba Murkomen
Kipchumba Murkomen CS Murkomen initiates process for increasing Road Maintenance Levy proposed in Finance Bill 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Cabinet Secretaries who resigned from previous jobs took news of their dismissal

He admitted to reflecting deeply on his past actions and apologized to those he may have offended.

Murkomen emphasised his intention to improve his conduct and serve Kenyans with humility and accountability in his new role.

"The last two weeks have been moments of deep reflection. I would like to unreservedly apologise to every Kenyan who I may have offended through my words, my deeds, and my conduct, including my lifestyle, in the last two years of my public service. Subject to my approval by Parliament, I pledge to serve the people of Kenya diligently, with great humility, and unwavering accountability. Thank you very much. God bless you, and God bless Kenya," he stated.

Kipchumba Murkomen
Kipchumba Murkomen CS Kipchumba Murkomen in a meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to Kenya HE Maarten Brouwer and a team from Air France-KLM led by the Director General for Africa Jean-Marc Pouchol Pulse Live Kenya

Murkomen is among the ten nominees President Ruto has added to his Cabinet. This new cohort includes figures from the opposition who have been entrusted with some of the most critical dockets.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle & health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

