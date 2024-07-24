Murkomen's apology & new commitment in Cabinet reshuffle

Kipchumba Murkomen, who previously served as the Cabinet Secretary for Roads and Transport, faced criticism during his tenure.

Some Kenyans were displeased with what they perceived as his bravado and arrogance. His seemingly extravagant lifestyle also drew ire, with accusations that he was misusing public funds to finance his displays.

On July 11, Murkomen was dismissed from his post alongside several colleagues. Despite the public discontent, President William Ruto has now nominated him for a new position within the Cabinet.

Kipchumba Murkomen (Roads Transport and Public Works) Pulse Live Kenya

Ruto re-appoints Murkomen

On July 24, President Ruto proposed Murkomen's return to the Cabinet, albeit in a different role. Murkomen has been nominated to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports. This decision has been met with mixed reactions from the public.

Upon his nomination, Murkomen expressed gratitude to President Ruto and acknowledged the discomfort his previous conduct may have caused. He took to social media to share his reflections and commitments.

"Honoured and grateful to have been nominated by H.E. the President William Ruto as the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports. Thank you, Mr. President, for this incredible opportunity to serve our great nation, Kenya," Murkomen said.

CS Murkomen initiates process for increasing Road Maintenance Levy proposed in Finance Bill 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Murkomen offers apology to Kenyans & pledges accountability in new role

He admitted to reflecting deeply on his past actions and apologized to those he may have offended.

Murkomen emphasised his intention to improve his conduct and serve Kenyans with humility and accountability in his new role.

"The last two weeks have been moments of deep reflection. I would like to unreservedly apologise to every Kenyan who I may have offended through my words, my deeds, and my conduct, including my lifestyle, in the last two years of my public service. Subject to my approval by Parliament, I pledge to serve the people of Kenya diligently, with great humility, and unwavering accountability. Thank you very much. God bless you, and God bless Kenya," he stated.

CS Kipchumba Murkomen in a meeting with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Netherlands to Kenya HE Maarten Brouwer and a team from Air France-KLM led by the Director General for Africa Jean-Marc Pouchol Pulse Live Kenya