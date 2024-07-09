The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fashion is me! Namwamba’s statement backfires amid Olympic kit outrage

Lynet Okumu

Ababu Namwamba's fashion remarks spark backlash amid Olympic kit criticism

CS Ababu Namwamba
CS Ababu Namwamba
  • Youth and Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ababu Namwamba faces criticism for his fashion remarks in a viral video
  • Netizens express dissatisfaction with the design and quality of Kenya's 2024 Olympics ceremonial kits
  • Concerns arise about potential misuse of public funds and inclusion of unnecessary personnel in the Olympic delegation

Youth and Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ababu Namwamba recently found himself in the spotlight for his comments on fashion, which have sparked considerable controversy on social media.

In a viral video, Namwamba shared his thoughts on fashion, defining it in personal and cultural terms.

In the video circulating on various social media platforms, Namwamba was asked, "Waziri, what is your take on fashion?"

Kenyan athletes wearing the 2024 Olympic Kits unveiled by CS Ababu Namwamba
Kenyan athletes wearing the 2024 Olympic Kits unveiled by CS Ababu Namwamba

The CS responded confidently, "Fashion is me!" Accompanying his statement with a light chuckle, he flexed his hands high in the air, proudly displaying his outfit.

Namwamba was dressed in a white t-shirt, a red and black college jacket featuring the Kenyan flag on the sides, black jeans, and a big buckle belt.

Namwamba elaborated on his views, stating, "Fashion defines who you are, fashion is a statement, it is an identity, it is culture."

He emphasized the importance of fashion choices, suggesting that what people wear speaks volumes about who they are and can influence how others perceive them.

"Be careful what you wear, it defines you," he concluded before walking away.

Kenyan athletes wearing the 2024 Olympic Kits unveiled by CS Ababu Namwamba
Kenyan athletes wearing the 2024 Olympic Kits unveiled by CS Ababu Namwamba
Despite Namwamba's confident remarks, his comments did not sit well with many netizens.

The backlash was swift and intense, with critics attacking the CS for speaking so highly of fashion while simultaneously unveiling what many have termed as poorly-tailored ceremonial kits for the 2024 Olympics.

Many people on social media have expressed their dissatisfaction with the design and quality of the kits, describing them as subpar and not reflective of Kenya's vibrant culture and fashion sense.

Kenyan athletes wearing the 2024 Olympic Kits unveiled by CS Ababu Namwamba
Kenyan athletes wearing the 2024 Olympic Kits unveiled by CS Ababu Namwamba
Many Kenyans have redirected their attention to Namwamba, urging him to provide a detailed account of who will be accompanying the team to Paris.

Renowned content creator Dennis Ombachi has been at the forefront of this push for accountability. Ombachi has vowed to use all his influence to pressure Namwamba into revealing the full list of travelers.

Ombachi's activism has struck a chord with many Kenyans, who are now joining the call for clarity. There is growing concern that the CS might include unnecessary personnel in the trip, leading to a misuse of public funds.

Sports CS Ababu Namwamba
Sports CS Ababu Namwamba Pulse Live Kenya

The public demands that Namwamba ensures only essential team members and officials are part of the delegation to France.

The primary concern among Kenyans is that the Paris trip may be filled with individuals who are not essential to the Olympic mission. This fear has been exacerbated by past instances where government officials have been accused of including friends and family in official delegations.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

