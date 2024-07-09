Fashion is me! Namwamba’s statement backfires amid Olympic kit outrage

Youth and Sports Cabinet Secretary (CS) Ababu Namwamba recently found himself in the spotlight for his comments on fashion, which have sparked considerable controversy on social media.

In a viral video, Namwamba shared his thoughts on fashion, defining it in personal and cultural terms.

Ababu Namwamba - Fashion is me

In the video circulating on various social media platforms, Namwamba was asked, "Waziri, what is your take on fashion?"

Kenyan athletes wearing the 2024 Olympic Kits unveiled by CS Ababu Namwamba Pulse Live Kenya

The CS responded confidently, "Fashion is me!" Accompanying his statement with a light chuckle, he flexed his hands high in the air, proudly displaying his outfit.

Namwamba was dressed in a white t-shirt, a red and black college jacket featuring the Kenyan flag on the sides, black jeans, and a big buckle belt.

Fashion as identity and culture

Namwamba elaborated on his views, stating, "Fashion defines who you are, fashion is a statement, it is an identity, it is culture."

He emphasized the importance of fashion choices, suggesting that what people wear speaks volumes about who they are and can influence how others perceive them.

"Be careful what you wear, it defines you," he concluded before walking away.

Kenyan athletes wearing the 2024 Olympic Kits unveiled by CS Ababu Namwamba Pulse Live Kenya

Criticism over Olympic kits

Despite Namwamba's confident remarks, his comments did not sit well with many netizens.

The backlash was swift and intense, with critics attacking the CS for speaking so highly of fashion while simultaneously unveiling what many have termed as poorly-tailored ceremonial kits for the 2024 Olympics.

Many people on social media have expressed their dissatisfaction with the design and quality of the kits, describing them as subpar and not reflective of Kenya's vibrant culture and fashion sense.

Kenyan athletes wearing the 2024 Olympic Kits unveiled by CS Ababu Namwamba Pulse Live Kenya

Namwamba under fire to reveal 2024 Olympics travel list

Many Kenyans have redirected their attention to Namwamba, urging him to provide a detailed account of who will be accompanying the team to Paris.

Renowned content creator Dennis Ombachi has been at the forefront of this push for accountability. Ombachi has vowed to use all his influence to pressure Namwamba into revealing the full list of travelers.

Ombachi's activism has struck a chord with many Kenyans, who are now joining the call for clarity. There is growing concern that the CS might include unnecessary personnel in the trip, leading to a misuse of public funds.

Pulse Live Kenya

The public demands that Namwamba ensures only essential team members and officials are part of the delegation to France.

