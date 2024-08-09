The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

President declares Friday holiday after Botswana thrashes U.S. in Olympics [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi has celebrated Letsile Tebogo who stunned U.S. crowd favourite Noah Lyles

Letsile Tebogo winning the 200m race in the Paris 2024 Olympics
Letsile Tebogo winning the 200m race in the Paris 2024 Olympics

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi has declared Friday afternoon a public holiday in honour of Letsile Tebogo, the nation's newest sporting hero.

Recommended articles

Tebogo made history by becoming the first Motswana and the first African to win a gold medal in the 200 meters at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The announcement was made through a press release issued by the Office of the President, highlighting Tebogo's remarkable achievement at the global stage.

President Masisi noted that Tebogo’s victory is a milestone not only for Botswana but for the entire African continent, making it a moment worthy of national celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT
Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi
Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi Pulse Live Kenya

"The decision has been duly made to recognise and honour Letsile Tebogo as the first Motswana and first African to win a Gold Medal for 200m in the history of the Olympics.

"Furthermore, the president underscores, recognises, and acknowledges Letsile’s performance and achievement as markedly outstanding, and deserving of the nation to pause and celebrate him in a most unique, appropriate and responsible manner, that will be etched in the annals of the history of the Republic," read the statement.

In his address to the nation, President Masisi expressed his immense pride and gratitude on behalf of all the citizens of Botswana.

He applauded Tebogo for his dedication and perseverance, while also giving thanks to Tebogo’s late mother, acknowledging her role in shaping the athlete’s journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Are Olympic gold medals made of real gold? The surprising truth

Letsile Tebogo made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning the men's 200m race.

Tebogo delivered a remarkable performance finishing with a time of 19.46 seconds, which is not only an African record but also positions him fifth on the all-time world list for the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a thrilling final, Tebogo outpaced his competitors, including the reigning 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles and silver medalist Kenny Bednarek from the USA.

Bednarek secured the silver with a time of 19.62 seconds, while Lyles took bronze in 19.70 seconds, the fastest time ever recorded for a third-place finisher in the 200m final.

Letsile Tebogo made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning the men's 200m race,
Letsile Tebogo made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning the men's 200m race, Letsile Tebogo made history at the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning the men's 200m race, Pulse Live Kenya

This race saw Lyles, who had a winning streak dating back to the Tokyo Olympics, experience his first loss in 26 races, having been defeated by Tebogo in the semifinals as well.

Tebogo's victory was particularly emotional as he dedicated his win to his late mother, Seratiwa, who passed away in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

He honoured her memory by displaying her birth date on his shoe during the race.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Oparanya humorously introduces his wives during welcome party in Karen [Video]

Oparanya humorously introduces his wives during welcome party in Karen [Video]

Larry Madowo, Stephen Letoo brave police fury during Nane Nane demos

Larry Madowo, Stephen Letoo brave police fury during Nane Nane demos

14 items seized during raid at Wanjigi's home in Muthaiga

14 items seized during raid at Wanjigi's home in Muthaiga

Jimi Wanjigi's son speaks after police raid family home in Muthaiga

Jimi Wanjigi's son speaks after police raid family home in Muthaiga

Ruto sets work boundaries & high expectations for new Cabinet

Ruto sets work boundaries & high expectations for new Cabinet

Money Fest matatu spotted in NTSA inspection queue after public scrutiny

Money Fest matatu spotted in NTSA inspection queue after public scrutiny

Ichung'wa: 3 reasons Stella Soy Langat was rejected as CS for Gender

Ichung'wa: 3 reasons Stella Soy Langat was rejected as CS for Gender

Mystery of Jomo Kenyatta’s doppelganger: Search for real dad stirs up family drama

Mystery of Jomo Kenyatta’s doppelganger: Search for real dad stirs up family drama

Gov't announces 8,321 jobs paying Sh1500 & Sh2300 per day

Gov't announces 8,321 jobs paying Sh1500 & Sh2300 per day

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Letsile Tebogo winning the 200m race in the Paris 2024 Olympics

President declares Friday holiday after Botswana thrashes U.S. in Olympics [Video]

Winfred Yavi won the gold medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Athlete who dumped Kenya over frustrations sets Olympic record & earns Sh53M

Faith Kipyegon shows off her Gold Medal during a past competition

Are Olympic gold medals made of real gold? The surprising truth

Ferdinand Omanyala (Instagram)

Omanyala's message to Kenyans after missing Paris Olympic finals