President declares Friday holiday after Botswana thrashes U.S. in Olympics [Video]

Tebogo made history by becoming the first Motswana and the first African to win a gold medal in the 200 meters at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The announcement was made through a press release issued by the Office of the President, highlighting Tebogo's remarkable achievement at the global stage.

President Masisi noted that Tebogo’s victory is a milestone not only for Botswana but for the entire African continent, making it a moment worthy of national celebration.

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi Pulse Live Kenya

"The decision has been duly made to recognise and honour Letsile Tebogo as the first Motswana and first African to win a Gold Medal for 200m in the history of the Olympics.

"Furthermore, the president underscores, recognises, and acknowledges Letsile’s performance and achievement as markedly outstanding, and deserving of the nation to pause and celebrate him in a most unique, appropriate and responsible manner, that will be etched in the annals of the history of the Republic," read the statement.

In his address to the nation, President Masisi expressed his immense pride and gratitude on behalf of all the citizens of Botswana.

He applauded Tebogo for his dedication and perseverance, while also giving thanks to Tebogo’s late mother, acknowledging her role in shaping the athlete’s journey.

Letsile Tebogo stuns crowd favourite Noah Lyles

Tebogo delivered a remarkable performance finishing with a time of 19.46 seconds, which is not only an African record but also positions him fifth on the all-time world list for the event.

In a thrilling final, Tebogo outpaced his competitors, including the reigning 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles and silver medalist Kenny Bednarek from the USA.

Bednarek secured the silver with a time of 19.62 seconds, while Lyles took bronze in 19.70 seconds, the fastest time ever recorded for a third-place finisher in the 200m final.

This race saw Lyles, who had a winning streak dating back to the Tokyo Olympics, experience his first loss in 26 races, having been defeated by Tebogo in the semifinals as well.

Tebogo's victory was particularly emotional as he dedicated his win to his late mother, Seratiwa, who passed away in May.

