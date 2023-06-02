The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Amos Robi

Other personalities present during the event included radio presenter G Money, Eric Njiru, Carol Radull and Lotan Salapei

MC Lotan Salapei(left), radio presenter Fred Arocho(center) and MC Eric Njiru analyzing the predictions on screen during the Guinness brightest matchday madeby the fans at Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road
MC Lotan Salapei(left), radio presenter Fred Arocho(center) and MC Eric Njiru analyzing the predictions on screen during the Guinness brightest matchday madeby the fans at Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road

Popular beer brand Guinness on Sunday, May 28th concluded the football season by honouring the brightest of matchdays and recognizing the unique contributions of football fans.

In a spirited event held at Bar Next Door on Kiambu Road, Guinness hosted passionate football enthusiasts, encouraging them to showcase their punditry skills for a chance to win exciting prizes.

The lively gathering, hosted by Lotan Salapei and Eric Njiru, provided a platform for football fans to come together and engage in a celebration of the sport.

The event featured special guest appearances by esteemed sports presenter Carol Radull and veteran football presenter Fred Arocho, ensuring that fans were entertained throughout the matches.

MC Lotan Salapei engages with football fan as they make their predictions in thepredict and win mechanic during the Guinness brightest matchday made by the fansat Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road
MC Lotan Salapei engages with football fan as they make their predictions in thepredict and win mechanic during the Guinness brightest matchday made by the fansat Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road

Attendees had the opportunity to join Njiru and Lotan in making predictions for the last matchday, with accurate predictions earning them exclusive rewards, including personalized engraved Guinness Goblets and vibrant Guinness merchandise.

"We believe that matchdays are truly made by the fans. We know that each football fan brings something different to the table on matchday," stated Hettie Reed, Guinness Marketing Manager.

"With our Predict & Win Matchdays, we are celebrating the invaluable contribution of football fans and encouraging them to showcase their punditry skills to make their matchday shine brightest.

The event was an opportunity for those that love the game and have no knowledge as well those that love football and are knowledgeable as well.

"Whether you're a seasoned pundit or simply love the beautiful game, this event is an opportunity to display your football knowledge and passion while having the chance to win incredible prizes," Reed added.

Radio presenter and DJ Gmoney also added to the entertainment, keeping the guests engaged throughout the Guinness brightest matchday celebration. Also present was musician Chris Kaiga who also entertained fans.

MC Lotan Salapei engaging with a fan showcasing his punditry skills during theGuinness brightest matchday made by the fans at Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road
MC Lotan Salapei engaging with a fan showcasing his punditry skills during theGuinness brightest matchday made by the fans at Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road
Radio presenter and Dj Gmoney entertaining guests during the Guinness brightestmatchday made by the fans at Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road
Radio presenter and Dj Gmoney entertaining guests during the Guinness brightestmatchday made by the fans at Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road
Popular musician Chris Kaiga and Guinness Marketing Manager HenriettaReed(right) pose for a photo during the Guinness brightest matchday made by thefans at Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road
Popular musician Chris Kaiga and Guinness Marketing Manager HenriettaReed(right) pose for a photo during the Guinness brightest matchday made by thefans at Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road
Sports Media Personality Carol Radul poses for a selfie with a fan during theGuinness brightest matchday made by the fans at Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road.
Sports Media Personality Carol Radul poses for a selfie with a fan during theGuinness brightest matchday made by the fans at Bar Next Door, Kiambu Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

