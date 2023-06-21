President William Ruto flagged off the WRC Safari Rally 2023 Shakedown in Naivasha on June 21, 2023, and was a thrilling event that captured the attention of racing enthusiasts from Kenya and around the world.
Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]
President Ruto got behind the wheel of one of the rally cars and enjoyed the adrenaline.
As the engines roared the crowd erupted with excitement, recognizing their ardent love for motorsports.
President Ruto, known for his charismatic personality, interacted with drivers, crew, and fans creating a sense of camaraderie among the rally enthusiasts.
The head of state also got behind the wheel of one of the rally cars and enjoyed the adrenaline.
Addressing the rally participants, President William Ruto assured that Kenya would continue hosting the safari rally.
The WRC Safari Rally 2023 will not only provide thrilling entertainment but also had a significant impact on the local economy.
The influx of visitors from various parts of the world is expected to bring a boost to the tourism industry in Naivasha.
Hotels, restaurants, and local businesses are likely to witness a surge in activity, further showcasing the potential of motorsports events to stimulate economic growth.
