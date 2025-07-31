Nairobi traffic alert: Police announce closure of major roads for CHAN tournament

Motorists in Nairobi have been advised to brace for significant traffic disruptions this coming Sunday, August 3, 2025, due to the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

The Kenya Police Service have announced the temporary closure of several key roads and provided alternative routes to manage traffic flow around the city.

In a notice issued by the Nairobi County Traffic Commandant, Joseph Chirchir-CP, the police outlined the specific roads that will be affected to ensure smooth operations during the football tournament.

Motorists held up in a traffic jam in Nairobi

Roads to be Closed

The following roads will be closed to the public:

Aerodrome Road: The entire stretch from Madaraka Roundabout up to Bunyala Roundabout will be closed.

Langata Road: One side of the road will be closed from Madaraka Roundabout to Lusaka Roundabout.

Mombasa Road: One side of the road will be inaccessible from Lusaka Roundabout to Bunyala Roundabout.

Traffic snarl-up along Mombasa Road

READ ALSO: Reasons rain causes heavy traffic in Nairobi

Alternative Routes for Motorists

The police have provided several diversions to ease congestion and guide motorists around the closed sections:

Motorists from Mombasa Road heading to the Central Business District (CBD) are advised to use Likoni-Enterprise Road at General Motors or the Southern Bypass at Olesereni.

Those travelling from Langata Road towards the CBD should use Raila Odinga Way (formerly Mbagathi Way) or Muhoho Road from the Mbagathi Roundabout.

For drivers heading to Thika Road, Ruiru, Juja, and Thika from the Nairobi CBD, the recommended alternative routes are Limuru Road or Kiambu Road.

Motorists coming from Thika Road can use the Eastern Bypass, Kiambu Road, or Limuru Road.

Public service vehicles (Matatus) ferrying passengers to Kasarani are directed to use the Ruaraka-Baba Dogo Road and Ngomongo Road to get to the Ngomongo Roundabout.

All motorists are urged to heed the directions of traffic police officers who will be deployed to manage the flow of traffic and ensure compliance with the new directives. Plan your journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Traffic police officers at work

READ ALSO: 4 matatu routes with the highest passenger demand in Nairobi

What is the CHAN Tournament?

First held in 2009, the African Nations Championship is a unique football competition organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Unlike the more prominent AFCON, the CHAN tournament's distinguishing rule is that only players active in their national domestic leagues are eligible to participate.

This format is designed to celebrate and provide international exposure to homegrown talent, often serving as a launchpad for players to secure contracts with foreign clubs .

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Morocco are the most successful nations in the tournament's history, each having won the title twice. Senegal are the current defending champions.

Most Recent Updates on the 2024 CHAN Tournament

Teams have begun arriving in the host nations ahead of the opening matches. Niger was the first team to land in Uganda on July 29, setting up camp in Kampala. The Moroccan and Nigerian squads have also arrived in Nairobi and Zanzibar, respectively.

The Harambee Stars, Kenya's national team, have finalised their 25-man squad. Coach Benni McCarthy recently made three changes to the lineup due to minor injuries and player eligibility issues. Kenya Police FC defender Abud Omar has been named as the team captain.

Five stadiums across the three host nations have been prepared for the tournament.

In Kenya, Nyayo National Stadium and the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, will host matches . Kasarani will also be the venue for the final on August 30.

For the first time, Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology will be used in Kenya, with monitors installed at both stadiums.