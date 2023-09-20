Protecting your credit card at online casinos: Tips for Kenyan players

According to the statistics, about 17% of the world's population gambles online.

It means that about 1.3 billion people prefer to try their luck playing cards, slots, table games such as roulette, scratchies, live dealer games, and more.

For this, various payment methods are used. However, credit cards are one of the most popular. This explains the focus of scammers on this payment gateway.

If Kenyan players want to enjoy their favourite games in the safest possible environment, it is necessary to understand the types of threats they may encounter and the basic prevention methods.

Types of fraud Kenyan players may encounter at online casinos

According to the UKGC statistics on credit card gambling, people using credit cards for gambling are more likely to have lower GLS (gambling literacy score), which means that they are more reckless with their credit funds.

Although the research was conducted in the UK, it is also true for Kenyan gamblers – at least in terms of the necessity to observe the essential precautionary measures when playing at online casinos with a CC.

Use of the stolen card . This is probably the most straightforward malicious activity when a scammer uses card details to top up a casino account.

. This is probably the most straightforward malicious activity when a scammer uses card details to top up a casino account. Phishing emails . Casino players can receive letters purporting to be from reputable companies to disclose sensitive information. Often, these emails contain embedded links to scam sites.

. Casino players can receive letters purporting to be from reputable companies to disclose sensitive information. Often, these emails contain embedded links to scam sites. Hacking and data leakage . Sometimes, hackers can break into the casino's database with insufficient security measures and get credit card details.

. Sometimes, hackers can break into the casino's database with insufficient security measures and get credit card details. Malicious and spyware . In this case, an attacker must access your device and install software to read keystrokes or collect input/output data.

. In this case, an attacker must access your device and install software to read keystrokes or collect input/output data. Fake credit card offers . Sometimes, scammers create fake websites that claim to offer credit cards with very favourable interest rate conditions. This method aims to collect data from applicants.

. Sometimes, scammers create fake websites that claim to offer credit cards with very favourable interest rate conditions. This method aims to collect data from applicants. Database SQL injection . In the case of loopholes in a casino's security system, fraudsters can access a database with credit card information.

. In the case of loopholes in a casino's security system, fraudsters can access a database with credit card information. Public Wi-Fi. Fraudsters can use unsecured public Wi-Fi networks to intercept data.

Also, don't underestimate social engineering when people are manipulated to disclose sensitive information.

5 tips to consider for your credit card security

There are many pieces of advice aimed to protect you against credit card fraud and provide a safe gambling environment. But the following ones are basic and must be considered by any gambler.

Gambling at a reputable credit card casino

As pointed out in this article by Will Terry, before registering on a credit card casino site, you should check its legality.

A gaming platform that is safe to use a credit card must feature a relevant license issued by a reputable regulator such as Malta Gaming Authority, Curacao Gaming Control Board, United Kingdom Gaming Commission, and so on.

It guarantees the casino adheres to industry-standard security protocols, complies with bonus T&Cs, supports KYC/AML policy, and more, which makes using a credit card on such a website safe.

Use only secure connections

This option directly impacts your personal and credit card details. Always explore whether the site has a 'https://' in its URL and a padlock symbol (you can find it in the address bar).

If you register on such a site, you can be sure that the connection is encrypted.

Enable a two-factor authentication

Pay attention to sites that support a 2FA. This approach allows you to add an extra security layer by requiring an alternative form of identification (along with inputting a password). This technology may be implemented as a text message, fingerprint scan, and so on.

Monitor your account regularly

Considering the ways of using CC at online casinos practised by the majority of Kenyan players, many of them do not pay proper attention to their account balance until it is already too late. Do not neglect to check your bank account regularly to detect unauthorised transactions. Time is of the essence here: the sooner you detect a mismatch, the more likely this problem will be successfully resolved.

Avoid phishing attempts

Sometimes scammers use phishing and send you emails on behalf of a reputable company, such as the casino you play at.

Often, the text contains a call to action, where you must click on a button, follow a link to get a profitable bonus, and so on. However, the key here is the requirement that you enter personal information about your credit card.

You should always be sceptical of such messages, especially when you are called to take immediate action.

If you have doubts about the integrity of the message, it is better to go to the official website and find out all the details there. In the case of a casino, you can always contact the customer support service.

Conclusions

Credit cards are one of the most popular banking methods at online casinos as they combine convenience, affordability, banking standards for personal data protection, and so on.

However, this does not stop scammers from trying to get your sensitive data using technological methods (direct hacking, database SQL injection, and so on), phishing approaches, social engineering, and so on.

To ensure the safety of your funds, you must play exclusively on licensed sites that support SSL encryption and 2FA – these security measures are among the reasons why Kenyan players play at non-UK casinos.

Also, never use public Wi-Fi networks when making transactions, and carefully check your bank statements for unauthorised transactions. Also, don't forget about standard security measures, such as not disclosing your card details to third parties.