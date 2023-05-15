The sports category has moved to a new website.

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto showed up wearing a pair of Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 Gym Red Game Royal shoes, which cost around Sh15,000.

President William Ruto watches a match between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards during the 96th Mashemeji Derby played at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, May 14, 2023
President William Ruto made a Sh2 million donation to Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards teams on Sunday, May 14, after the 96th Mashemeji Derby played at Nyayo Stadium.

Speaking to the players after seeing off former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, President Ruto described the match as the best he has watched in a long time.

The game ended in a 2-1 victory in favour of the AFC Leopards, thanks to Victor Omune’s penalty spot goal and Maxwell Otieno’s effort two minutes to the break.

Sports pundits said that this was the first time AFC Leopards was beating Gor in seven years.

President Ruto gave the captains of the two teams Sh1 million each.

I want to congratulate you on a very good game, the best game I have ever seen in a long time. I promise you we shall transform this game. We have agreed with CS Ababu Namwamba that we shall restore the glory of football,” Ruto said.

The president said that the government would invest in football and also place a bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

If we bring the games here then you must win,” President Ruto told the players.

Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania are set to submit a joint bid for the African Cup of Nations on Wednesday, May 17.

The president also urged football fans in the country to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship and avoid hooliganism.

He said that people should be able to watch football in the stadium with their families without fearing that there could be fracas.

President Ruto said that the government was willing to accommodate all stakeholders in setting up grassroots structures to nurture budding talent.

He stated that they have to rethink the whole strategy around and work with others so that the government plays a facilitative role.

