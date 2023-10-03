The sports category has moved to a new website.


Millions up for grabs in newly launched super cup competitions

Denis Mwangi

Governors Sakaja, Waiguru and Senator Allan Chesang splash millions in football competitions

A collage of Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru
A collage of Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru

Kenyan politicians have been increasingly sponsoring football tournaments and other sports competitions in recent months.

This has been seen as a way to empower the youth, combat drug abuse, and promote talent.

There are a number of reasons why politicians sponsor sports competitions. One reason is to gain popularity with the youth.

The youth are a large and growing demographic in Kenya, and they are also a key voting bloc.



By sponsoring sports competitions, politicians can show the youth that they are interested in their well-being and that they are committed to supporting them.

Another reason why politicians sponsor sports competitions is to promote social cohesion and national unity.

Sports can bring people together from different backgrounds and cultures.

By sponsoring sports competitions, politicians can help to promote a sense of community and national pride.



Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang. Chesang is sponsoring the Allan Chesang Super League, which is a football tournament that will be held on October 7, 2023 at Ndura Farm in Trans Nzoia County.

The winners of the tournament will receive Sh1 million , while the runners-up will receive Sh500,000.

Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang. Chesang is sponsoring the Allan Chesang Super League
Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang. Chesang is sponsoring the Allan Chesang Super League Trans Nzoia Senator Allan Chesang. Chesang is sponsoring the Allan Chesang Super League Pulse Live Kenya

The league will also include other games including volleyball, pool, and other indoor games.

Another example of a politician who has been sponsoring sports competitions is Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja.



Sakaja launched the Sakaja Super Cup on September 28, 2023.

The tournament is aimed at supporting youth engaging in sports activities in the county and tapping into Nairobi's football fields to make them vibrant arenas.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja watching a match
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja watching a match Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja watching a match Pulse Live Kenya

The Sakaja Super Cup will take place between September 30 and December 16, 2023 and will feature four teams from all 85 wards in Nairobi. The winners of the tournament will be awarded Sh3.

Other politicians who have been sponsoring sports competitions include Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who is sponsoring the Minji Minji Super Cup.



The tournament will feature over 200 football teams with over 5000 young people competing from the ward up to county level, starting Oct 1 to Dec 10 for the final match.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru launched the Minji Minji super cup
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru launched the Minji Minji super cup Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru launched the Minji Minji super cup Pulse Live Kenya

Finalists at the county level, take home Sh1 million, Sh750,000, Sh500,000, Sh350,000 & Sh200,000 for the top 5 positions respectively.

At the ward level, the prizes will be Sh50,000 Sh30,000 & Sh20,000 for the top 3 positions respectively.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.





