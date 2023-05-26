Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

The overall gross winner, Men's category winner, Women's category winner, and Juniors category winner will secure their places to compete in the Grand Finale.

This event marks the fourth leg of the series, which commenced in March of this year, attracting avid golfers from across the region. The NCBA Golf Series serves as a platform to promote the sport of golf across the East African region.

It follows the third leg that was held at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on April 22nd. At the event, Abhishek Pandit emerged as the Overall gross winner with a score of 79 gross, securing a coveted spot in the Grand Finale. Avnish Bhandari claimed victory in the Men's Category, triumphing with 80 gross points on count back.

In the Women's category, Phillus Kimbo emerged as the winner, showcasing remarkable skill with a score of 85 gross. At the same time, Nathan Kania demonstrated exceptional talent and emerged as the Juniors category winner with a score of 104 gross.

"We are thrilled to be heading to Thika Sports Club for the next leg of the NCBA Golf Series. It is always a pleasure to be hosted at this prestigious club, known for its exceptional facilities and warm hospitality.

"We are excited to witness the passion and skill of the golfers as they compete for a chance to secure their spot in the Grand Finale. This event is another fantastic opportunity for NCBA Bank to connect with our customers through the sport we all love," NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, expressed his enthusiasm ahead of the event.

Thika Sports Club captain, Ndegwa Thuku, said: "We are eagerly anticipating the upcoming leg of the NCBA Golf Series at Thika Sports Club. With an estimated 250 golfers set to take part, we expect a highly competitive and memorable event. The golf course is in very good condition thanks to the recent rains, and we there expect the golfers to have a good day on the course. We are delighted to host this series once again, and extend a warm welcome to all golfers joining us."

The NCBA Golf Series aims to not only promote the sport of golf throughout the East African region but also establish a stronger connection between NCBA Bank and its customers through the shared love of the sport. This year's edition comprises a total of 17 club qualifier events hosted at various golf clubs in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.