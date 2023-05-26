The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Pulse Mix

Thika Sports Club will this Saturday, May 27, 2023 play host to the ongoing 2023 NCBA Golf Series.

Particpant at the 2023 NCBA Golf Series
Particpant at the 2023 NCBA Golf Series

At least 250 golfers are expected at Thika, vying for coveted slots in the Grand Finale scheduled later this year.

Recommended articles

The overall gross winner, Men's category winner, Women's category winner, and Juniors category winner will secure their places to compete in the Grand Finale.

This event marks the fourth leg of the series, which commenced in March of this year, attracting avid golfers from across the region. The NCBA Golf Series serves as a platform to promote the sport of golf across the East African region.

It follows the third leg that was held at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on April 22nd. At the event, Abhishek Pandit emerged as the Overall gross winner with a score of 79 gross, securing a coveted spot in the Grand Finale. Avnish Bhandari claimed victory in the Men's Category, triumphing with 80 gross points on count back.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Women's category, Phillus Kimbo emerged as the winner, showcasing remarkable skill with a score of 85 gross. At the same time, Nathan Kania demonstrated exceptional talent and emerged as the Juniors category winner with a score of 104 gross.

"We are thrilled to be heading to Thika Sports Club for the next leg of the NCBA Golf Series. It is always a pleasure to be hosted at this prestigious club, known for its exceptional facilities and warm hospitality.

"We are excited to witness the passion and skill of the golfers as they compete for a chance to secure their spot in the Grand Finale. This event is another fantastic opportunity for NCBA Bank to connect with our customers through the sport we all love," NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, expressed his enthusiasm ahead of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thika Sports Club captain, Ndegwa Thuku, said: "We are eagerly anticipating the upcoming leg of the NCBA Golf Series at Thika Sports Club. With an estimated 250 golfers set to take part, we expect a highly competitive and memorable event. The golf course is in very good condition thanks to the recent rains, and we there expect the golfers to have a good day on the course. We are delighted to host this series once again, and extend a warm welcome to all golfers joining us."

The NCBA Golf Series aims to not only promote the sport of golf throughout the East African region but also establish a stronger connection between NCBA Bank and its customers through the shared love of the sport. This year's edition comprises a total of 17 club qualifier events hosted at various golf clubs in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

To date, the Series has been successfully held at the Railway Golf Club, Limuru Country Club, and Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club. The Series also includes two junior tournaments, with the first one having been held in Uganda in March and the next one planned to take place at the Nyali Golf Club in November.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

Kindiki reveals how Mackenzie eliminated followers who wanted to leave

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Why must you tax Kenyans? - PS dismissed from MPs meeting over 3% housing levy

Ruto lectures KRA officers while filing annual tax returns

Ruto lectures KRA officers while filing annual tax returns

Protests along Naivasha Road, Ruto 2022 posters burnt with tyres [Photo & Videos]

Protests along Naivasha Road, Ruto 2022 posters burnt with tyres [Photo & Videos]

WHO ranks Uganda most alcoholic nation in Africa

WHO ranks Uganda most alcoholic nation in Africa

EACC unmasks Nairobi County gov't junior employee worth Sh537M

EACC unmasks Nairobi County gov't junior employee worth Sh537M

'I’ve run a good race, finished my course' Buhari declares

'I’ve run a good race, finished my course' Buhari declares

How Raila rescued ODM die-hard Gaucho from the world of gun robbery

How Raila rescued ODM die-hard Gaucho from the world of gun robbery

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

How to join NIS with a certificate, diploma or degree

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Big Ted

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Particpant at the 2023 NCBA Golf Series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series