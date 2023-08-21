Top 10 reasons why MLS is a perfect league for Lionel Messi

After captivating European fans for most of his career, Messi has now transitioned his exceptional skills to the U.S., joining Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Early doubts regarding how the 36-year-old legend would acclimate to a fresh athletic environment were promptly put to rest as Messi showcased outstanding performances, notably in the Leagues Cup.

There, he struck two goals and provided an assist in his first game.

ADVERTISEMENT

This addition to the squad made punters think that the team from Miami can fight for trophies, so you might go through Mozzartbet app download Kenya by yourself, and place a bet on whether Argentine will acquire champion status in a new tournament or not.

Messi's transition to MLS also has ignited conversations about whether the league is an appropriate stage for a player of his exceptional skill and reputation.

In the subsequent discussion, we examine the top 10 reasons that make MLS a fitting platform for Lionel Messi.

1. Competitive standards

Major League Soccer (MLS) has seen substantial growth, drawing elite players from across the globe.

ADVERTISEMENT

This competitive landscape offers Messi a stimulating setting to persist in demonstrating his prowess.

2. Increasing fan interest

Soccer is steadily gaining popularity in the United States and Canada, with MLS standing as the seventh most frequented professional soccer league worldwide as of 2023. Messi's arrival is expected to further amplify the league's allure.

3. Attractive financial packages

With the implementation of the Designated Player Rule, MLS teams can offer attractive financial packages to star players. This would ensure Messi's financial interests are well taken care of.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Quality of Living

Known for their elevated living standards, the United States and Canada provide an environment that is both celebrity-friendly and conducive to a satisfying lifestyle.

This would likely ensure a comfortable and enjoyable life for Messi and his family.

5. Potential to Enhance the Sport

Messi's engagement with MLS could significantly foster the expansion and advancement of soccer in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has the opportunity to imprint a lasting influence on the sport, much like the impact made by David Beckham and other international luminaries who have competed in the league.

6. Soccer-specific stadiums

Most MLS teams now play in soccer-specific stadiums, enhancing the overall matchday experience. Messi would enjoy playing in these modern facilities designed specifically for soccer.

7. Less demanding schedule

Compared to European leagues, the MLS schedule is less demanding, which could be beneficial for Messi at this stage of his career, allowing him to maintain his high-performance levels over the entire season.

ADVERTISEMENT

8. New challenges

After spending his entire career in Europe, moving to MLS would present Messi with new challenges.

This could be a motivating factor for him, as he would have the chance to prove himself in a new environment.

9. Varied cultural experience

The United States and Canada are celebrated for their cultural diversity. This would afford Messi a distinctive cultural experience, both within and outside the soccer field.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Chance to expand personal brand

Finally, playing in MLS would give Messi the opportunity to expand his personal brand in the North American market, opening up new commercial opportunities.

In conclusion, while the decision ultimately lies with Messi, the MLS presents a compelling case for being a perfect league for him.

With its competitive nature, growing popularity, and the opportunity to contribute to the growth of soccer in the region, MLS could be the next big step in Messi's illustrious career.