Changes to responsible advertising standards announced by the Betting & Gaming Council in the UK

These changes strengthen the IGRG code to provide enhanced protection from problem gambling and protect young people from exposure to gambling-related content.

This latest announcement is part of the ongoing work by the BGC to promote ethical practices in the gambling industry in the UK.

The BGC works alongside other organisations such as the UKGC, the ASA, and GAMSTOP, to ensure the industry operates fairly and securely and that people who gamble in the UK are protected.

The BGC works with industry professionals to ensure they operate ethically. The ASA imposes and monitors advertising standards. The UKGC is responsible for licensing UK gambling providers.

The GAMSTOP scheme allows players to easily self-exclude from playing at online casinos in the UK. Each organisation, in conjunction with the BGC, is dedicated to protecting citizens gambling in the UK.

Some players prefer to avoid the imposition of restrictions. They opt to use offshore casinos not restricted by GAMSTOP, where they can choose when and how to play. While the recent BGC announcement does not impact these offshore sites, it could still have some impact on the players.

This is because the amendments relate to advertising that can be seen by all UK residents no matter which gambling providers they choose to use.

The most significant amendment states that 20 per cent of all advertising across all channels must focus on promoting responsible gambling.

This measure reflects the BGC’s dedication to ensuring that all users are aware of the potential risks of gambling.

It will ensure people have the advice and information they need to prevent possible harm. This will strike a balance between supporting a thriving industry and helping the small minority of people who experience issues with problem gambling.

A further amendment that was part of the BGC’s announcement aims to protect youth in the UK from excessive exposure to gambling-related content.

This change to the IGRG code enforces a lower age limit of 25 for online promotional material.

According to Michael Dugher, CEO of the BGC, implementing measures to protect UK youth is a council priority. He also spoke about working with social media platforms to ensure compliance.

The BGC amendments come into effect on 1 December 2023. Having an implementation date in the future means that operators have the opportunity to ensure they comply with the rules.

When this compliance happens, it will represent a significant step forward for the industry.

However, self-regulation can only partially be relied upon. So, collaborating closely with the ASA and the UKGC is essential to the work of the BGC.

This collaboration and the ongoing efforts of the BGC itself come at a time when a white paper from the UK Government is set to overhaul gambling legislation in the country.

Implementation of the white paper is expected soon. It will combine with the industry self-regulation the BGC provides to sustain a thriving industry while protecting any member of the small minority of players who experience issues.

