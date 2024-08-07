Athlete who dumped Kenya over frustrations sets Olympic record & earns Sh53M

Winfred Yavi won the gold medal in the women's 3000m steeplechase in the 2024 Paris Olympics Pulse Live Kenya

Towards the end of the race, the action was focused on a leading group of six athletes, with Uganda’s defending champion Peruth Chemutai taking charge.

As the competitors navigated the obstacles, the pack narrowed to five, with Chemutai, Kenya’s Beatrice Chepkoech, and Yavi among the frontrunners.

Ethiopia’s Sembo Almayew tried a bold move but couldn't sustain the challenge.

With just two laps remaining, Chemutai, Chepkoech, and Yavi were cheered on by the roaring crowd. The intensity heightened as Chemutai made a decisive break.

Yavi, however, matched her pace down the back straight, while Faith Cherotich of Kenya surged into third place.

Entering the final water jump, Yavi surged ahead, overtaking Chemutai over the last obstacle and powering to the finish line amid deafening cheers.

The 24-year-old has been a consistent performer on the international stage, with a string of podium finishes to her name, including becoming the first athlete representing Bahrain to win the 3000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championship in 2023.

She also won a bronze medal at the 2018 World U20 Championships and a fourth-place finish at the 2019 and 2022 World Athletics Championships.

Why Winfred Yavi switched to Bahrain

Winfred Mutile Yavi switched her allegiance to Bahrain at the young age of 15, a decision driven by the pursuit of better opportunities in athletics.

Yavi revealed that her journey to representing Bahrain was driven by a deep-seated desire to compete at the highest level, a chance that was often elusive when she was with Kenya.

“I didn’t get the chance to represent Kenya… I used to go to trials and I wasn’t always able to qualify,” Yavi explained during a past interview.

Despite her dedication and rigorous training, the competitive landscape in Kenya posed significant challenges. With numerous talented athletes vying for a limited number of spots, only a few were selected for major international events.

Winfred Yavi became the first athlete representing Bahrain to win the 3000m steeplechase at the World Athletics Championship in 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

“The competition was stiff, and in Kenya, we always have a lot of athletes. In most cases, only two athletes are always selected for the major events. I was ready to represent Team Kenya but I always missed out most of the time,” she said.

One particular instance that deeply affected her was in 2016, when despite her best efforts and thorough preparation, she did not secure a place in the team.

“I remember in 2016 when I missed out…it pained me a lot. I had done my training very well and I was hopeful of a better outcome, but the results did not come. That’s how I got the chance to run for Bahrain,” Yavi recalled.

This trend is not unique to Yavi; many Kenyan athletes have made similar choices, often motivated by the promise of better prospects and recognition abroad.

The financial incentives and the chance to compete for a nation that invests heavily in athletics have attracted numerous athletes from Kenya.

For her gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics, she is set to take home Sh53 million, which is what Bahrain rewards athletes who win gold.