State House Chief of Staff appointed honourary warden at KWS

In a gazette notice released on Friday, December 3, Nzioka was appointed alongside Health CAS Rashid Aman, Director General of Kenya Coast Guard Service Brigadier (Rtd.) Vincent Naisho Loonena, Kenya Airforce Commander Major General John Omenda, and Mehdi Morad.

Morad is a hotelier who manages Fairmont, Movenpick and Ibis Styles hotels in Kenya.

They join President Uhuru Kenyatta’s younger brother Muhoho who was among 300 Kenyans who were appointed earlier this year in March.

Honorary wildlife wardens are volunteer conservationists drawn from various fields to assist in the conservation of wildlife using their various areas of expertise.

They are appointed for a period of three years under Section 12 (5) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act 2013.

“The Cabinet Secretary may, on the recommendation of the Board of Trustees appoint suitable persons to be honorary wardens for the purposes of assisting in the carrying out of the provisions of this Act,” the law says.

The duties of an Honorary Warden, according to KWS, include wildlife security, problematic animal management, conservation education, community participation and awareness development on wildlife conservation, fundraising for wildlife conservation, and other activities.