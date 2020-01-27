MPs allied to Deputy President William Ruto, commonly referred to as Tanga Tanga, have announced the beginning of their own BBI rallies.

The MPs announced that the first rally will be held in Nakuru County on February 8, 2020.

Following their retreat to Naivasha, the group outlined that the ongoing rallies spear-headed by handshake partner Raila Odinga have proved to be politically inclined.

Tanga Tanga MPs resolve to hold 1st BBI rally in Nakuru on February 8

"The team that is gathered here today [Monday] was gathered to discuss the ongoing BBI rallies. By consensus, we have agreed to hold similar BBI rallies in all 47 counties beginning with Nakuru County on February 8.

"The ongoing BBI rallies are all about the people in power and politicians, we want to change the aims and focus on the ordinary citizen of Kenya. We heard about the release of the BBI report, has the ordinary mwananchi received a copy of the report? We will push for every citizen to have a chance to read the report so that the discussion does not end with politicians," one of the MPs told reporters.

What Tanga Tanga wants from BBI

The MPs noted that part of their recommendations on the BBI report include a 5% allocation of the national budget to go to farmers in Kenya.

They also recommended another 5% to be allocated to the unemployed or job seeking graduates in Kenya as a stipend to cater for their needs before they get a stable source of income.

Lastly, the Tanga Tanga squad recommended 3.5% allocation of the national budget to go to sponsoring independence of the Judiciary arm of government.

Tanga Tanga MPs plan retreat in Naivasha after attending Mombasa BBI rally

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen further extended an invitation to President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, the former Prime Minister Mr Odinga, former Vice Presidents Kalonzo Musyoka and Musalia Mudavadi as well as all leaders of political parties to attend the rallies.