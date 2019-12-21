Legislators from the Tangatanga outfit that is allied to Deputy President William Ruto were largely missing out as their counterparts from the team embrace and team handshake were awarded by President Uhuru Kenyatta for their outstanding service to the nation.

A total of seven MPs routing for bthe handshake and under the team embrace outfit that has been preaching unity across the country were awarded with First Class Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS).

Among those who received the awards are Minority Whip Junet Mohamed, Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Millie Odhiambo (Mbita), Fatuma Gedi (Wajir), Rachel Nyamai (Kitui South) and Senator Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi) and MP Kanini Kega (Kieni).

The First Class Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) is the country’s fourth highest honour.

Conspicuosly missing on the list were Tangatanga MPs who have on several occasions been accused of politicking at the expense of development.

The 14 members of the Building Bridges Initiative taskforce were also feted with second class Elder of the Order of Burning Spear (EBS) for their outstanding service to the nation.

The taskforce is comprised of Adams Oloo, Saeed Mwaguni, Major (Rtd.) Maison Leshoomo, James Matundura, Rose Museo, Archbishop Zacheus Okoth, Agnes Muthama,Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Bishop Peter Njenga, Morompi Ole Ronkei, John Seii,Florence Omosa, and Paul Mwangi.

In the abridged list, several journalists were also fetted including former Citizen TV journalist Hussein Mohamed and Mike Okinyi among others.

Cabinet Secretaries (CS) Ukur Yattani and Farida Karoney were recipients of the Elder of the Golden Heart (EGH) alongside visiting Barbados Prime Minster Mia Amor Mottley and Attorney General Kihara Karuiki.