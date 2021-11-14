Police officer rejects Sh180k bribe from terror suspect

The suspect, a Somali national who was arrested at around 2am on Saturday approached a police officer on patrol and cunningly sought information from him that the officer found suspicious.

The suspect sought to know on which day of the week a popular joint along Lang'ata road, hosts the largest number of patrons.

"The officer was puzzled by the questions from the suspect, who posed as an ordinary civilian seeking general information," revealed DCI.

The Directorate further explained when the officer hesitated to respond, the suspect offered a reward of Sh180,000 in exchange for the information that was not forthcoming.

"Convinced that the man was up-to no good, the officer on patrol raised his colleagues who responded immediately and arrested the suspect.

1,396 U.S dollars (Sh156, 421) were recovered from the suspect. He is currently being grilled by anti terror detectives, to establish his motive," DCI revealed.

Travel advisory

The arrest comes only hours after the United Kingdom issued a travel advisory against all but essential travel to Mandera, Garissa and Lamu counties.

In the advisory issued on Friday, the UK said the decision was made in light of the security situation on the ground.

The UK had previously advised against all but essential travel to areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somalia border.

But now they are also advising against all but essential travel to Mandera County excluding Mandera West sub-county.