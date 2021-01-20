The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced a vacancy for the post of Kenya's next Chief Justice.

The announcement was placed in a Gazette Notice published by acting CJ Philomena Mwilu dated January 18, 2021.

In the notice, the JSC conveyed three main qualifications the next CJ must posses as the bare minimum.

"Hold a law degree from a recognized university, or be an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, or possess an equivalent qualification in Common-law jurisdiction.

"Have at least fifteen (15) years' experience as a superior court judge; or at least 15 years' experience as a distinguished academic, judicial officer, legal practitioner or such experience in other relevant legal field; or an aggregate of both which amounts to 15 years in Kenya or another Commonwealth Common-law jurisdiction," the Gazette Notice read.

The last qualification is high moral character, integrity and impartiality in accordance with Cap 6 of the Constitution.

Applicants have until February 10, 2021 to submit their applications.