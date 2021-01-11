Chief Justice David Maraga will officially proceed to retirement on Monday January 11, 2021 at midnight.

The Judiciary held a special ceremony at the Supreme Court premises on Monday morning which was attended by judges, magistrates and Law Society of Kenya (LSK) officials.

A special session was held inside the Supreme Court chambers where LSK chairperson Nelson Havi gave submissions before the apex court's bench.

Following the hearing inside the Supreme Court chambers, Maraga, the Supreme Court judges and other Judiciary staff proceeded to the official hand-over outside the court.

At the steps of the Supreme Court building, CJ Maraga handed over the instruments of power to Deputy CJ Philomena Mwilu who is now the acting Chief Justice of Kenya.

CJ Maraga was then stripped of his official robe and white wig, symbolic of the transition into retirement.

"The time I served, my dear wife, my children and my friends, you bore the brunt of the attacks and threats against me and I sincerely thank you and do not take that for granted.

"My colleagues if you waver and do the wrong thing and this country descends in to chaos, God will never forgive you. Stand firm and do the right things. God and the people of Kenya will defend you," CJ Maraga stated in his exit speech.

Special court proceedings held as Chief Justice David Maraga retires on January 11, 2021

Special Supreme Court proceedings held as Chief Justice David Maraga retired on January 11, 2021

Special court proceedings held as Chief Justice David Maraga retires on January 11, 2021

Special court proceedings held as Chief Justice David Maraga retires on January 11, 2021