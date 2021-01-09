The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Friday threw a farewell party for outgoing Chief Justice David Maraga.

The news of the farewell party was shared by the CJ who thanked the commission he has chaired for the past five years.

In his statement, the outgoing President of the Judiciary said it was his pleasure serving alongside the able JSC team, and he wishes them the best, as they continue serving Kenyans.

"I thank the Judicial Service Commission for the farewell luncheon today. It was my utmost pleasure serving as your chair and wish you well as you continue to serve Kenyans," said CJ Maraga.

David Maraga is Kenya's 14th Chief Justice and the second under the new Constitution.

He took office in 2016 after the early retirement of his predecessor, Willy Mutunga. Prior to that, Maraga had served as a judge for 13 years.

Here are Photos of the farewell party:

JSC throws farewell party for Chief Justice David Maraga (Photo/Courtesy)

