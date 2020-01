Kandara MP Alice Wahome has blasted President Uhuru Kenyatta for what she termed as mismanagement of the country.

In a presser, Ms Wahome said that Uhuru inherited a rich democracy from retired President Mwai Kibaki, but under his tutelage, Kenya has seen deterioration over the same.

“The biggest existential threat to Kenya’s declining economy, democracy and freedom of speech is President Uhuru Kenyatta,” she said.