The Government has extended the ban on the suspension of international flights for another 30 days as the ban they had previously set for two weeks, expires tonight.

In a press Briefing at Afya House, Transport Cabinet secretary James Macharia maintained that the ban however doesn’t apply to flights coming into the country to evacuate foreign nationals and to cargo flights which are strictly meant for goods and not persons.

The CS further added that international agencies evacuating their citizens are required to give a a 72 hour notice to the Government before doing so.

He also revealed that a Kenya Airways flight would on Wednesday fly to China to collect key medical equipment which will help in the fight against coronavirus, that has seen the numbers rise to 142.

CS James, urged the Transport sector to maintain cleanliness and adhere to the Government’s directive in order to stop the spread of the disease, adding that matatus are very key in terms of transmission since 90% percent of Kenyans use public transport.

He warned of Suspension of Sacco's license to matatu operators who do not adhere to the set rules and regulations.

Boda Boda operators who also break the set rules will be charged in court and their bikes impounded.