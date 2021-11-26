RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Moi's will shows how he divided mutli-billion wealth to his children

In the will which he wrote 10 years before he died, the late Daniel Moi gave Sh100 million to each of his daughters.

Father Gabriel Dolan resigns from Standard Group after writing about Mzee Daniel arap Moi's legacy of torture

A court dispute regarding the distribution of the multi-billion wealth of the late former President Daniel Moi has revealed how his estate was shared among his children.

According to court documents, Moi left Sh100 million cash for each of his five daughters; Jenifer Chemutai Moi, Doris Chekorir Moi and June Chebet Moi.

The late former head of state also bequeathed a 931-hectare tract of land to the Trustees of Kabarak University for the benefit of his five sons.

The Late Retired President Moi's sons, MP Raymond Moi & Senator Gideon Moi
The Late Retired President Moi's sons, MP Raymond Moi & Senator Gideon Moi

Jonathan Kipkemboi Moi, Raymond Moi, John Mark Moi, Philip Moi and Gideon Moi have an equal share to use during their lifetime as well as their children.

Some of the properties listed on Moi’s will have been contested in court by Maestro Connections Health Systems Ltd and the family of former chief Noah Chelugui.

One of the disputes involves Sh2.5 billion properties in Muthaiga, Nairobi being contested by Health Systems Ltd.

The former chief family on the other hand wants the Moi family to pay Sh1 billion awarded to them following a land dispute.

It also emerged that Moi wrote his will in 2010, ten years before he died on February 4, 2020.

His will is being executed by his lawyer Zehrabanu Janmohamed who also serves as a non-executive director of Standard Group Plc.

Zehrabanu is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a Barrister at Lincolns Inn (UK) with over twenty (20) years of legal professional experience, according to Reuters.

She works as an advocate with Archer & Wilcock Advocates and a member of the Company's Finance and Audit Committees, as well as its Human Resources and Remuneration Committees.

