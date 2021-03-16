Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang' Nyong'o has issued a statement following what he has termed as an alarming situation in the county.

In a statement to the press, Governor Nyong'o pointed out that the county has witnessed a surge in cases following the announcement of the third wave of infections.

"Here in Kisumu, the situation is of alarming proportions and we must act now to stem the escalation.

"In the last week alone, our positivity rate has risen from 2.5% to 4.7%, almost a 100% rise. Yesterday, out of a test number of 200, we realized 25 positive cases with a majority of this number coming from Kisumu Central," the Governor noted.

