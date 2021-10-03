Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has stated that he is facing opposition on his efforts to make his party popular in the Central region of Kenya.
There are people fighting me in Central Kenya - Jimi Wanjigi
The businessman is hoping to become the 5th President of Kenya
Speaking on Saturday, the controversial businessman added that the opposition is affecting his strategy to popularize his 2022 presidential bid in the region.
Wanjigi who is on a tour of Mombasa County this weekend further stated that those opposing his efforts to popularize his bid in the vote-rich region are from within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).
The Kwacha Group boss is hoping to mobilize enough support at the grassroots level in order to secure the party nomination when the 2022 primaries are conducted.
Speaking from Mombasa, Waniigi pointed the accusing finger at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga stating that the ODM party leader's influence on the matter is evident.
"Raila cannot be a player, the umpire, the referee, the linesman and the VAR. He should announce his candidature and face all other interested candidates within the party law," Wanijigi stated.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke