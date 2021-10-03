There are people fighting me in Central Kenya - Jimi Wanjigi

Speaking on Saturday, the controversial businessman added that the opposition is affecting his strategy to popularize his 2022 presidential bid in the region.

Wanjigi who is on a tour of Mombasa County this weekend further stated that those opposing his efforts to popularize his bid in the vote-rich region are from within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Pulse Live Kenya

The Kwacha Group boss is hoping to mobilize enough support at the grassroots level in order to secure the party nomination when the 2022 primaries are conducted.

Speaking from Mombasa, Waniigi pointed the accusing finger at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga stating that the ODM party leader's influence on the matter is evident.