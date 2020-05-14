Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju has accused Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika as part of politicians who attempted to blackmail President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Tuju said the two were among those who had been agitating for a PG with the intention of distracting and intimidating the President from working on government programmes.

"They thought they had a majority of people supporting them and so they agitated for PG hoping they could intimidate and blackmail the President to be distracted from his agenda. They rang the wrong number," Tuju said during an TV interview on Wednesday evening.

The Jubilee Secretary General laughed off attempts by Murkomen and Kihika to move to court to have their positions reinstated, saying it was unreasonable to think that one could forcefully work for the President.

"Some of these people have no honour. You cannot serve the president by force. This government belongs to President Uhuru and you cannot insist that you represent his interest by force. So you go to court so that you can serve the president by force? Does that even make sense?" Tuju wondered out loud.

The Cabinet Secretary added that the next stage of enforcing discipline in the party would be through a recall for Members of Parliament who fail to toe the party line.