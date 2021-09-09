They wanted this picture - Waiguru speaks after grilling by EACC

After hours of interrogation, the governor emerged and reiterated that the EACC sleuths had targeted her because of her political utterances.

The Governor was questioned on Sh52 million worth of pending bills in her county.

Speaking to reporters after the grilling session, Waiguru claimed that the investigators only intended to tarnish her good name and make a show of grilling her.

"The County Assembly allocated a budget for the issue then sent it to the County Executive which took it to the Cabinet and we deliberated the matter. After hearing from the CEC Finance and the CEC Lands it was agreed that we proceed to get the titles and so that these people give us the clandestal maps of the 17,000 acres and list of allotees, we agreed to settle the pending bills.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Legally, those documents cannot be found anywhere because they were contracted by the previous regime not ours and they refused to give us the maps and the lists of the allottees until we settle the pending bills," Waiguru stated.

She added that the EACC officials had sought to find out why the matter was discussed by the Governor and her cabinet.

"So the question was why did we sit with the County Executive in Cabinet to discuss the matter, they think there is something there. As I said, this is just an issue of harassment, intimidation and it is political. they wanted this picture of you people [journalists] here and me here [at Integrity Centre]," Waiguru narrated.

Waiguru on leaving Jubilee

Governor Waiguru recently stated that she would not be contesting in the 2022 General Election under a Jubilee party ticket.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday, September 8, Waiguru confessed that she was likely to lose in the upcoming General election if she vied on a Jubilee ticket.

She acknowledged that the ruling party had been overtaken by a wave of dissatisfaction among the people of Mt Kenya region.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru during a past public event Pulse Live Kenya

"The truth of the matter is that defending my seat, if the polls were held today, would be very difficult, and that is the truth of the matter, Jubilee needs to look internally at its issues in order to be acceptable to the people of Mt Kenya.