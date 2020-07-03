President Uhuru Kenyatta has vowed to deal with people impregnating minors.

Speaking on Thursday at the KICC in Nairobi, President Kenyatta condemned the increasing number of teen pregnancies amongst school girls in the country as he vowed to take action.

“People must be disciplined, how do we allow people to go around impregnating young girls, and we do not say anything? We are going to wait for the DNA and those people will pay,” Uhuru stated.

The Head of State also admonished chiefs for slacking amid what most have termed as a pandemic amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Uhuru Kenyatta's warning to chiefs

Chiefs warned

“You as the area chief will have to answer, where were you when all this was happening?” the president posed.

This comes after a report by the Kenya Health Information System showed that about 4,000 girls aged 19 years and below were reported pregnant in Machakos County between January and May.

A report recently released by the National Council on Population and Development (NCPD) shows that two out of five teenagers in the country are either young mothers or are pregnant.

Since the pandemic hit, 20,828 girls aged between 10 and 14 years have become mothers while the older girls aged between 15-19 years, 24,106 are either pregnant or mothers already.