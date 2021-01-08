A new survey conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA) has indicated that only 29 per cent of Kenyan voters would vote "YES" for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill in a referendum.

According to the poll, a majority of the pro-BBI voters stated that they would favour the amendment based on its promise to take more money to the counties.

Other considerations were PM/DPM positions lead to more inclusivity (15%), benefits to youth (positions and loans) [5%], position of official leader of opposition for runners-up (5%), while another 40% had no specific reason to support the referendum.

The survey further found that 32% of Kenyan voters would vote "NO" in the BBI referendum scheduled for June.

Reasons for not supporting the referendum were listed as: lack enough information on the BBI proposals (32%), believe it is the wrong priority amidst other challenges the country is facing (20%), increased political tension and divisions (9%) and increased political power for Presidency a threat to democracy (6%).

The poll further analyzed the voting patterns according to the political affiliations of the voters who participated in the poll.

Supporters of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga were found to be the most likely to vote "YES" in a BBI referendum.