Top 10 most expensive places to buy land in Nairobi [List]

The new statistics were released in Hass Consult's Land Price Index, quarter one report for the year 2021.

According to the survey, all the Nairobi suburbs listed recorded a 0.2% price increase over the quarter but a 1.48% drop annually.

Head of Development Consulting and Research Sakina Hassanali attributed the rise in prices to the changes brought about by the Covid-19 containment measures.

"Companies are now asking employees to work from home where necessary or adopting social distancing measures including working in shifts.

"These measures have reduced the need for large offices and the effect is that the commercial space is seeing addition of space. Developers have responded by going slow in these areas and thereby softening demand," she explained.

The comprehensive list of land prices per acre is as follows:-