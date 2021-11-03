Junior police surrenders Sh26 million after being cornered

According to a report by Business Daily on Wednesday, November 3, Jamal Bare Mohammed who was a traffic patrol officer along the Thika-Garissa Highway was accused of obtaining wealth worth Sh47 million through bribery.

“The sum of Sh26,193,071 held in Equity Bank account number (withheld) in the name of Jamal Bare Mohamed be and is hereby forfeited to the government,” the agreement adopted by Justice James Wakiaga stated.

Jamal was unable to explain the source of his wealth which was further compounded by video evidence from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission showing him receiving bribes.

Investigators found that despite his meagre salary, the officer would make a deposit of between Sh200,000 and Sh500,000 every week.

Video evidence

Jamal was captured stopping a number of vehicles, particularly trucks and lorries which detectives said were his primary target.

One of the videos showed him stopping a cream Isuzu lorry ferrying stones for construction and moments later, he was seen reaching into his pocket and giving what appeared to be change.

The same thing happenned after stopping a blue lorry.

A police roadblock.

Suspicious wealth declaration forms

During the court proceedings, it was found that Jamal had submitted falsified wealth declaration forms.

For the period in question, he earned Sh729,120 from his salary and Sh219,000 in allowances, according to his wealth declaration form given to the vetting panel.

He also claimed to have made Sh4.3 million in Garissa from his cattle business and Sh120,000 from renting out a three-bedroom home.

The suspect defended himself by claiming that his revenues were above board. According to the traffic officer, he was the only heir to his late father's fortune, serving as a trustee on behalf of his family and relatives.

Rejected Deal

After being cornered, Jamal offered to surrender an undisclosed amount to the government but the EACC rejected the deals, citing that the money was not adequate.

The commission then went after a plot in Thika which Jamal bought for Sh3 million as well as a motor vehicle.