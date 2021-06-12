Raila loses Sh15 Million new cars budget

According to the law, Odinga is entitled to two saloon cars of an engine capacity of less than 2000cc and one 4x4 vehicle not exceeding 3000cc. All three cars are replaceable every four years.

In the coming financial year, the ODM leader was allocated Sh68 million which is similar to former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s allocation.

Pulse Live Kenya

Sh6.8 million will be spent in routine maintenance of the current fleet of vehicles the former prime minister has.

Deputy President William Ruto

DP Ruto will enjoy an increased allocation of Sh1.4 billion in which perks and allowances for his office increased to Sh572 million.

He was spared in the budget cuts that have hit his office in the previous years following a crackdown by state operatives against him.

Deputy President William Ruto and Rapper Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

Margaret Kenyatta & Rachel Ruto

The wives of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy are also entitled to budget allocations directed through their own offices.

The office of First Lady Maraget Kenyatta will receive Sh253 million while Rachel Ruto was allocated Sh235 million.

Mwai Kibaki

Retired president Mwai Kibaki will receive Sh98 million which is a cut from the previous year’s allocation of Sh113 million.

President Kenyatta will also be included in future packages for retired presidents as signalled by the introduction of a new vote which is expected to be Sh72 million in 2022.

A retired president’s once-a-month pension is set at 80 percent of his pensionable salary, which is equivalent to 60 percent of Sh1.44 million monthly pay offered to the sitting president.

Moody Awori

Retired Vice President Moody Awori will be getting Sh49.4 million which is a slight increase from the previous year in which he received Sh48.2 million.

Cabinet

The money allocated to the Cabinet in the coming financial year was put at Sh781 million, of which Sh302 million will pay salaries and another Sh296 million for allowances.