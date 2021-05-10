Taxpayers set to pay Salaries for Raila, Kalonzo Permanent Staff

In a first, budget estimates tabled in Parliament will see Tax payers pay salaries to employees of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and retired Vice-President Kalonzo Musyoka, former Vice-Presidents Musalia Mudavadi and Moody Awori.

Taxpayers will spend Sh10.5 million on salaries and allowances of Raila's staff; inclusive of an office fully furnished by the government while Sh8.7 million allocated for Kalonzo's staff.

Raila and Kalonzo’s staff entitlement

Based on the Retirement Benefits (Deputy President and Designated State Officers) Act, 2015, Raila’s staff includes three drivers, a personal assistant, an accountant, two secretaries, two senior support staff, two housekeepers and two gardeners.

Still on the Act, Raila received a monthly pension equivalent to 80 percent of his last salary, a lump sum equivalent to 12 months of his last pay, security, medical insurance and a diplomatic passport for himself and spouse.

Kalonzo is entitled to two drivers, a personal assistant, one accountant, a secretary, two housekeepers, two senior support staff, two cooks, two gardeners and two cleaners.

In addition, they will both have two security aides.

Taxpayers will pay a total of Sh68.13 million for Raila's employees while that of Kalonzo's Sh68.29 million.

Moody Awori