Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani on Tuesday received the title deed for the piece of land where Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) stands.

According to a brief by State House, the title was handed over by the institute's Board of Trustees during a meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The land has been the subject of protests and court tussles that have seen Governor Ferdinand Waititu and former Governor William Kabogo join protests over fears that it would be grabbed by private contractors.

In a surprising twist, members of KIST BoT handed over the land to the government through their chairman Kimani Mathu.

Uhuru settles controversy around KIST land

President Uhuru Kenyatta clarified that the government had acquired the land as part of a deal made with the Republic of Germany.

"As you are aware, during my State Visit to Germany one of the areas that I had asked them to lend support was our TVET agenda –an agenda that I thought was very critical and important.

"As a result of that, they agreed to put some money to support us to develop KIST. However, as a result of that also and given the fact that this was government funding, there was a requirement that the land they are putting their money into is owned by the Kenya Government," the President stated.

The 70-acre plot of land handed over to the government will be used to put up a mechatronics project.

It will be funded as part of a mixed financial facility of 20 million Euros agreed for KIST, Thika Technical Training Institute and Nairobi Institute of Technology.