Tribunal overturns expulsion of 6 Senators from Jubilee Party

The Political Parties Tribunal on Wednesday issued a ruling on the matter of Jubilee Party expelling six senators.
The ruling delivered on Wednesday found that the ruling party had erred in its action against Senators Isaac Mwaura, Mary Seneta, Naomi Waqo, Millicent Omanga, Victor Prengei and Falhada Dekow.
The Tribunal further noted that the Jubilee Party had gone against its own Constitution in doing so.
The six nominated senators were expelled on ground of not adhering to the party direction following a hearing by the Jubilee party disciplinary committee.
