The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has ordered teachers to report back to their work stations by Monday September 28th ahead of the national reopening of primary and secondary schools.

TSC Chairperson Nancy Macharia said teachers who are already set to go back to school can do so anytime from today but the official deadline will be on Monday next week.

Macharia spoke at a joint press conference with education stakeholders that was convened by Education CS George Magoha.

Magoha clarified that the dates for reopening schools was yet to be announced but indicated that it was likely to be soon.

"We have asked teachers to start reporting to schools even from today some are at work. The official deadline is Monday September 28th. They will be preparing the schools to be reopened soon but we have not yet opened the schools. The dates will be announced by the government machinery soon," Magoha said.

Part of the measures that are being taken ahead of the reopening is the Sh1.9 billion roll out of lockers and desks which will be distributed to all public schools with the intention of enforcing social distance.

Schools have been closed since March after the Covid19 global pandemic reached the country.