Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina on Tuesday hit out his colleagues over the manner in which they handled the impeachment hearings against Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Ole Kina compared the going ons in the Kenyan Senate with a similar legal process that is going in the United States, carrying out an impeachment trial against US President Donald Trump.

The Narok Senator complained that some of his colleagues were busy with other things during the serious impeachment investigation that is being heard by the Senate plenary.

"We sure do have a long way to go! If you Compare the impeachment of Donald Trump by the USA Senate and that of Gov Waititu it’s like night & day! In Kenyan Senate we are walking around talking as the Assembly is making its case! While the USA senate the Senators maintain silence," Ole Kina said.

Despite the frequent interruptions by Senators consulting in loud voices, the Kenyan Senate impeachment process did not disappoint on drama as witnesses and lawyers went for each other's jugular.

"The only thing that one may commend Govervor Waititu for is that he does not discriminate; when it came to looting public resources and giving them to the wives, he gave each wife Kiambu County resources," Kiambu County Assembly's lawyer, Njoroge Nani Mungai said.