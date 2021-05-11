Twins score same KCSE Marks in 7 subjects

Ron George and Isaac Ray both scored an "A" in Mathematics, Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Geography and Business Studies.

In addition, their aggregate scores differed by one mark, 83 and 84 because Ron got an "A" in English while Ray scored an "A-".

Ron was the 12th best student nationally as announced by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

More surprising is that this is not the first time their marks have been suspiciously close.

Similar KCPE marks

When they sat for their KCPE in 2016, they scored similar marks in 3 of the 5 subjects.

They duo was born at the height of the 2002 General Elections and were nicknamed Kibaki and Raila - the most popular politicians at the time.

After their exemplary KCPE performance they were both admitted to Kapsabet Boys High School in Nandi County.

Formal research studies have concluded that twins are likely to share the same IQ and cognitive ability.