The Uasin Gishu county assembly on Tuesday made a historical decision on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020.
Following a session where the First Amendment Bill was tabled, the county assembly passed a decision to abstain from the vote.
A statement from the county assembly indicated that the House had left the decision to the people of Kenya.
The statement further outlined that the House would not hold a debate on the bill, neither would it take a vote.
Out of the 47 counties, Uasin Gishu is the only one which made a decision to abstain.
Baringo and Nandi Counties are so far the only counties to reject the Amendment Bill.
Fourty-three counties approved the Bill which is yet to be discussed in parliament.