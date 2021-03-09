The Uasin Gishu county assembly on Tuesday made a historical decision on the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Following a session where the First Amendment Bill was tabled, the county assembly passed a decision to abstain from the vote.

A statement from the county assembly indicated that the House had left the decision to the people of Kenya.

The statement further outlined that the House would not hold a debate on the bill, neither would it take a vote.

Out of the 47 counties, Uasin Gishu is the only one which made a decision to abstain.

Baringo and Nandi Counties are so far the only counties to reject the Amendment Bill.

Fourty-three counties approved the Bill which is yet to be discussed in parliament.