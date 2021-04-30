RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

UDA appoints Nation journalist as party Communications Director

Authors:

Brian Oruta

UDA announced on Friday

UDA appoints Nation journalist as party Communications Director
UDA appoints Nation journalist as party Communications Director Pulse Live Kenya

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has announced Nation Journalist Wanjohi Githae as the Party’s Director of Communications.

Recommended articles

The party associated with Deputy President William Ruto through Secretary General Veronica Maina said the Mr Githae will be in-charge of the Party’s print, broadcast and Online communications.

We have appointed Mr. Wanjohi Githae as the Party Director of Communications. Mr. Githae brings a wealth of experience in communication and media relations,” read part of the statement.

Wanjohi Githae has a wealth of experience and has worked with The Nation Media Group and Mediamax as a political reporter and Editor for the last 15 years.

UDA statement:

UDA appoints Nation journalist as party Communications Director
UDA appoints Nation journalist as party Communications Director Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Brian Oruta

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke