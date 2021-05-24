UDA does not belong to Johnstone Muthama - party issues statement responding to Moses Kuria

In a statement issued on Monday, party Secretary-General Veronica Maina refuted claims made by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria earlier in the day.

"We wish to state categorically that UDA is neither Johnstone Muthama's party nor is it managed by sitting MPs. On the contrary, UDA is the Hustler's party.

"It is also important to point out that it is not true that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) belongs to Omingo Magara. In fact, in the spirit of Hustler Nation, he has left the PDP party and joined UDA. In the same vein, Mwangi Kiunjuri of the Service Party has been consulting with UDA on a united approach in the fielding of candidates and other Hustler Nation activities," the statement read in part.

UDA further welcomed a decision by the Moses Kuria-led People's Empowerment Party (PEP) to bow out of the Kiambaa constituency and Muguga Ward by-elections.

"We appreciate PEP's decision to support UDA candidates in Kiambaa constituency and Maguga.