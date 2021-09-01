RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru announces resignation of EACC commissioners

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The announcement was made by the official State House communication channels.

President Uhuru Kenyatta
President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has received and accepted the resignation of Dr Dabar Abdi Maalim and Mrs Rose Mghoi Macharia as Commisioners of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Rose had served as a commissioner since her appointment in 2015 after leaving the Commission for Implementation of the Constitution.

She previously worked at the ICT Authority of Kenya as the head of governance between 2010 and 2014.

Rose was also a HR and Administration manager at Nyayo Tea Zones and a senior administative officer at the Higher Education Loans Board.

She also has 2 years experience as a senior education officer at the Ministry of Education and 11 years experience as a lecturer.

More to follow...

