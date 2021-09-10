The school buses were donated to Tumutumu School for the Deaf (Nyeri County), Marifano High School (Tana River County), Achego Girls Secondary School (Kisumu County), and Olorukuti Secondary School (Narok County).

Others were Rukanga Secondary School (Kirinyaga County) and Mnagei Secondary School (West Pokot) as well as AIC Moi Girls Maralal and Kisima Girls all from Samburu County.

In addition to the buses, the Head of State donated 2,000 re-usable masks to each of the schools as part of Government efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

The brief handover ceremony was attended by several political leaders led by Senate Leader of Majority Samuel Poghisio and Samburu County MP Maison Leshoomo.

Also present were MPs Naisula Lesuuda (Samburu West), Ali Wario (Garsen), Kanini Kega (Kieni), Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), James K'Oyoo (Muhoroni), Kabinga Wathayo (Mwea) and Gichuki Mugambi (Othaya) as well as teachers and students from recipient schools.

