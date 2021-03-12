Canada-based Kenyan lawyer Miguna Miguna has torn into the Covid-19 diagnosis for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The lawyer claimed that the diagnosis is a cover-up for a larger problem between the ODM party leader and his handshake partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"Conman Raila Odinga knows Despot Uhuru Kenyatta has REFUSED to visit him at Nairobi Hospital. So, he is using COVID-19 to explain why," Miguna claimed.

The lawyer went on to question why the special AU envoy's condition is being managed by a Neurosurgeon.

"Only in Kenya is a neurosurgeon called Dr. David Livingston Oluoch Olunya supposed to be treating COVID-19. Come on, good people.

"I expected to see an ENDOCRINOLOGIST - specialist in diabetes - which Raila suffers from, by his side. Why haven't they quarantined Junet Mohamed, Oburu Oginga, Hassan Ali Joho, Amason Kingi and other cows that were with him recently? Give us a break!" Miguna tweeted.