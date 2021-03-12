On Thursday, former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga’s doctor confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19, after being admitted at the Nairobi Hospital for about two days.

Many Kenyans went on to send their messages of goodwill and quick recovery to the ODM leader, including politicians and other senior government officials.

Deputy President William Ruto was not left behind, and in his message quoted a scripture saying that Odinga has always demonstrated courage and bravery in the battles he has faced, and this one too shall pass.

He added that the entire nation is praying for the ODM party leader.

Raila Odinga

“To @RailaOdinga, former PM, Isaiah 53v5 by Jesus stripes comes healing. You have fought many battles; you have always demonstrated courage and bravery. This too you will overcome. Quick recovery my friend. The nation is praying,” said DP Ruto.

Upon seeing the Deputy President’s tweet, Kenyans as is always the case reacted to it, expressing what they felt about the DP’s message.