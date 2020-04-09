Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday issued his first official public statement since the Coronavirus pandemic hit Kenya.

Speaking at his Karen office, the DP reiterated the basic safety and hygiene measures that will help prevent further spread of the infection.

DP Ruto also seemed to address concerns of his glaring absence at the President's official briefings.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken personal charge of the Coronavirus situation - DP William Ruto's first statement since pandemic hit Kenya

"President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken personal charge of this situation and mobilized government at both levels together with development partners, the private sector and friends of Kenya to accomplish a number of objectives," the DP stated.

