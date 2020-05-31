President Uhuru Kenyatta had a light moment with National Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu who commented on the birth of his latest grandson - Uhuru Junior.

Mathiu interviewed President in the highly publicized interview where he started by congratulating Kenyatta on the family blessing.

"Mr President, I don't know if it would be appropriate but maybe I should start by congratulating you on the latest good news from your family," Mathiu said at the start of his interview.

"How do you know?" the visibly surprised President wondered how the veteran journalist had learnt of the development.

The veteran journalist replied with a chuckle and made a light of his position.

"Mr President, I'm a Nation journalist its my business to know, I know you must be very happy," Mathiu added.

"I'm very excited and thank you very much," Kenyatta replied with a beaming smile.

President Kenyatta's first born son, Jomo and his wife Achola were last week blessed with their second born child - a boy who was named Uhuru Junior after his grandfather.

The couple's first child, Wanjiru, was named after First Lady Margaret Kenyatta.